Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, Jan. 17 – 23

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Jan. 17 – 23.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ .

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for the March 2022 letting.

Caldwell County

Route P – Roadside work from Mill Creek Drive to Barwick Drive, Jan. 20 – 21

Daviess County

Route K – Roadside work from Lilac Avenue to Major Avenue, Jan. 18 – 19

Route MM – Pothole patching, Jan. 19 – 20

Route P – Pavement repair from Route 13 to Route K, Jan. 20

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, Jan. 18 – 21

Gentry County

Route BB – Pothole patching from Route P (Andrew County) to U.S. Route 169, Jan. 19 – 21

Grundy County

Route W – Core drilling at the Wolf Creek Bridge, Jan. 17 – 19

Linn County

Route O – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route M to Route OO, Jan 18 – 22, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Worth County

Route Z – CLOSED for culvert replacement from Route J to County Road 200, Jan. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.