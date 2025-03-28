PLEASE NOTE*****

Our office phone (660) 973-3098 hours are Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You may text during or after hours if needed.

You can also reach us via email:

Fee.ccnews@gmail.com

Billing@mycaldwellcounty.com

Ads@mycaldwellcounty.com

We will be happy to assist you during the operation hours. We understand it is difficult to catch us at the office at times but please remember there are only 2 of us working now. We have to be in multiple places at once sometimes. We apologize for this inconvenience. There is also a drop box in front of our office door it is locked and safe for drop offs.

Thank you,

The Caldwell County News Staff