Polo Trail Blazers 4-H Club receives grant

The Polo Trail Blazers 4-H Club is the recipient of a “Shaping Rural Missouri Grant” from FCS Financial. The grant is given to organizations to undertake for a service project within their community. The Polo Trail Blazers applied for the funds to build four Panther Pride boxes for Bright Futures within Polo. The Panther Pride boxes collect Polo Panther clothing and gear and distribute them to others within the community. Since receiving the funds, all four boxes have been built and are placed in locations around Polo. Our Club is very gracious to have been awarded this grant!

For more information about the Polo Trail Blazers 4-H Club contact a club leader, or attend our next meeting. Meetings occur the first Sunday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Polo United Methodist Church Sunshine Hall. Our next meeting will be Sunday, October 6th. Club leaders: Lori Heisey: (660) 572-0632; Emily Horner (660) 351-2816.