Preschoolers explore elements of dance

Hamilton preschoolers and kindergarten students met at the Methodist Church Family Life Center last Friday to enjoy the opportunity to watch professional dancers Amanda January and Krystal Bryan perform, then dance themselves. Using animated choreography to depict scenes such as "The Zoo is Open", "The Elevator Ride" and "Fastland/Slowland", the dancers encouraged students to explore shape, space, level and time in a structured and safe environment. The event, sponsored by the Caldwell County Arts and Missouri Arts Council, "helps children build body discipline by giving them some practice at controlling their movements," said January.