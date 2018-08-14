Press Conference with Governor Mike Parson & Missouri Congressional Delegation August 16, 2018
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 15:33 admin
What: Press conference regarding infrastructure needs in rural America and
current agricultural issues
Who: Governor Mike Parson; Members of the Missouri Congressional delegation;
Blake Hurst, President of Missouri Farm Bureau
When: August 16, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Missouri Farm Bureau Building at the Missouri State Fair, Sedalia, MO
(For more information, contact Eric Bohl, 573-587-4679.)