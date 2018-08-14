Home / News / Press Conference with Governor Mike Parson & Missouri Congressional Delegation August 16, 2018

What:  Press conference regarding infrastructure needs in rural America and

current agricultural issues

Who:  Governor Mike Parson; Members of the Missouri Congressional delegation;

          Blake Hurst, President of Missouri Farm Bureau

When:  August 16, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

Where:  Missouri Farm Bureau Building at the Missouri State Fair, Sedalia, MO

(For more information, contact Eric Bohl, 573-587-4679.)

