Project Linus opens chapter in NW Missouri

Maysville, MO--Project Linus, a volunteer organization that provides comfort and security to seriously ill and traumatized children through handmade blankets, has created a new chapter in Maysville, MO, serving Northwest Missouri. Barbara Conway Owen will serve as the Chapter Coordinator for the area. Her volunteer duties will include recruiting “blanketeers” to make new, handmade, washable blankets and afghans, as well as arranging with organizations such as hospitals, shelters, social service agencies etc. for distribution of blankets to children.

“After seeing a need for blankets for Hurricane Harvey victims on Facebook, I got the quilt guild ‘Sisters by Stitches’ involved in making blankets to send to Texas. I found Project Linus online and saw there was no chapter in our part of Missouri. This lack of coverage, and the thought of the security that could be given to a child in a frightening situation, is what made me choose to become a chapter coordinator” comments Barbara.

Since its inception in 1995, Project Linus has grown tremendously and to date has delivered over 6 million blankets. There are many opportunities to participate in the success of this project in Northwest Missouri. In addition to individuals, churches, social groups, Senior centers, clubs such as 4-H, boys and girl scouts and schools can coordinate projects to make blankets. Monetary donations are needed for blanket materials, office and marketing expenses. Fabric and batting donations are gladly accepted.

For more information contact Barbara Conway Owen at 816-457-0485, or visit www.projectlinus.org.