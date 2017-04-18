PSC APPROVES SUMMIT NATURAL GAS REQUEST JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Public Service Commission has granted Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Inc. (Summit) a certificate of convenience and necessity to construct, own, operate, maintain and manage a natural gas distribution system in Barry, Daviess, Laclede, Lawrence, Pettis, Stone, Taney and Webster counties. Summit acknowledged that most of the area at issue in this application case is developed and currently served by a constructed natural gas system. The remaining areas are adjacent to Summit’s existing facilities and are likely areas of expansion. Summit stated that to provide natural gas service to most of the areas at issue in the application, the company will not require construction or new pipes, facilities, or financing. “The Commission finds that Summit possesses adequate technical, managerial, and financial capacity to operate the natural gas systems in the requested areas in Barry, Daviess, Laclede, Lawrence, Pettis, Stone, Taney and Webster Counties, Missouri,” said the Commission. The Commission noted that granting Summit’s request was in the public interest. Summit provides natural gas service to approximately 17,700 customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Lawrence, Barry, Stone and Taney.