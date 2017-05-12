PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel And Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri has made two filings.

In its first filing (Case No. ER-2018-0142), Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net offsystem sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June 2017 through September 2017. The second case is Ameren Missouri’s true-up filing (Case No. ER- 2018-0143). As a result of these two filings, the FAC for a typical residential customer would increase by approximately $0.53 a month, from -$0.26 a month to $0.27 a month. The proposed change would take effect with the February 2018 billing month.

Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 4, 2017, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information Service (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov . Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.26 million electric customers in Missouri.