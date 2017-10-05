Public Comment Period Opens on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

The Missouri Department of Transportation will focus its efforts on preservation of the state’s transportation system – a $54 billion asset that carries a $125 billion replacement cost. That’s the central theme of the draft 2018-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or “STIP,” which was presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission yesterday.

Transportation Planning Director Machelle Watkins told commissioners the draft STIP includes 606 new projects that invest in 2,252 lane miles of interstate pavements, 3,302 miles of major route pavements, 7,461 miles of minor route pavements and 497 bridges.

Missouri has the nation’s seventh largest state highway system with 33,873 miles of roadways and 10,394 bridges.

MoDOT has developed asset management plans for each district with the goal to maintain current pavement and bridge conditions. “Without preventive maintenance the cost of improving a road or bridge in poor condition can cost four to 10 times more,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said.

He continued: “Our legislature and the citizens of Missouri have told us loud and clear to take care of this system. This plan does just that. We focus limited resources on maintaining current conditions through every region of the state. However, limited funding enables us to only tread water. We improve roads and bridges at the same rate that others fall into disrepair.”

Fulfilling MoDOT’s commitment to transparency and accountability, this draft STIP includes more detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation compared to prior STIPS, and also includes a new section detailing the planned operations and maintenance activities for the upcoming year, alongside expenditures for those same activities in the prior year. This additional information is provided to allow Missourians to more easily see how their transportation funding is invested.

The draft 2018-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies for fiscal years 2018 through 2022 (July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2022). The proposed program is available for public review. Those interested in seeing the program or offering comments can contact MoDOT by Email to STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov, by calling customer service centers at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636), or by mail to Transportation Planning, Program Comments, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The program is also available on MoDOT's website, http://www.modot.org/plansandprojects/construction_program/STIP2018-2022/index.htm and at MoDOT district and regional offices around the state. The formal comment period ends June 2, 2017.

Following the public review period, the comments will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The commission will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval at its June 29 meeting.