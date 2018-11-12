Home / News / PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Tue, 12/11/2018 - 18:32 admin
Caldwell County Ambulance District

The Caldwell County Ambulance District will be accepting declarations of candidacy from eligible candidates for the Caldwell County Ambulance District Board of Directors from December 11, 2018, through January 15, 2019. Those eligible candidates wishing to file for their candidacy within the Sub-Districts of 1# and 4#, may do so at the Caldwell County Ambulance District between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

