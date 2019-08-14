Home / News / Quilt blocks needed for Missouri's bicentennial

Quilt blocks needed for Missouri's bicentennial

Wed, 08/14/2019

I would like to share with you information regarding the Quilt that is being made for Missouri's bicentennial.

The state historical society is asking for quilt blocks to be submitted from every county of the state. They will then be sewn into a quilt, which will travel around the state as we celebrate the bicentennial.

If more than one block is submitted by a county, there is a small group in place that will select which block will represent that state in the quilt.

The deadline is quickly approaching- (Sept 4)  and they have  not received a block from Caldwell county as of today. I thought maybe if we got the word out that may be rectified.

I will provide the link below to the particulars of the  project- please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

https://missouri2021.org/bicentennial-quilt/  

have a great day!

Courtenay Hughes

Manager, In Town Education

Missouri Star Quilt Company

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

