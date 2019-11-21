Randy Railsback to bid for Missouri house seat to replace term-limited Rep. Jim Neely

A lifelong resident of Missouri, Randy Railsback has announced his candidacy for Representative of House District 8. This district includes the counties of Caldwell, Clinton, and a portion of Clay and Ray counties. Railsback seeks to replace the term-limited Representative Jim Neely.

Railsback is currently the director of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, helping connect Northwest Missouri communities to grant funding, economic development, and strategic planning in order to help spur growth in local economies.

“We’ve had strong conservative leadership representing our area for the past decade. With my thirty years of experience working with the communities of Northwest Missouri, I have the background that is needed to continue representing this area effectively. I’m no stranger to wrestling with the wheels of bureaucracy and I welcome any opportunity to advocate for our local farmers and small business owners.”

Railsback’s passion for agriculture has deep roots in the soil of Missouri. He comes from a long line of family farmers that originally migrated to Missouri in 1872. Ever since, the family farm has remained with the Railsbacks—as has that dedication to agriculture.

“My career in public service started in a small office in Hamilton that was established during the farm crisis of the 70s and 80s. I helped local farmers navigate federal red tape to keep their farms and created strategies for small businesses to survive the effects of the agricultural downturn. As the former Director of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission and the current Director of Green Hills, my focus has always been to do whatever it takes to support our hard-working citizens. Through our efforts, we’ve built programs around economic development, hazardous waste mitigation, transportation, tourism, and earned state and federal grants for infrastructure and community support services.”

These community-building ventures have been noticed by the Missouri government and led to Railsback being tapped to serve on multiple governor’s boards and advisory committees. Moreover, his service has led to strong ties with community leaders across the region.

“Through my time in implementing these projects, I have had the opportunity to work with so many great commissioners, mayors, council members, legislators, and other selfless men and women who are giving their best to improve their communities and make the citizens here more prosperous!”

Railsback has spoken of a few of his legislative priorities beyond agricultural advocacy—chiefly, being a voice for rural Missourians, fighting for small businesses, protecting the life of young and old, and the protection of personal freedoms.

“I believe in providing constituents with the best opportunities life can give—and then getting government out of the way. So, let’s provide an environment of economic development so they can be empowered, a means to have their voices heard in Jefferson City and the legislation that allows them to build a life they can be proud of. To me, that’s what the ‘American Dream’ is all about.”

Railsback enjoys spending time with his family and friends, cooking, and studying the history of Missouri and its many treasures. Randy and his wife, Kandi, have three children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Randy Railsback has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.