Representative JIm Neely's Capitol Report

Greetings, friends of the 8th Legislative District!

Memorial Day: a day of pride, sacrifice, and appreciation. This final Monday in May is truly a time to remember and honor those who gave their lives so this nation could prosper. The purpose of Memorial Day is to recognize the brave men and women who have fallen in the line of duty in the determination to keep this great nation free. This purpose drives us to remember those brave people. Memorial Day is more than a holiday. It is a time to reflect on the sacrifices of our nation’s greatest heroes.

Historically, Memorial Day was not formally established as an official national holiday until 1971, but it has its origins in the years after the Civil War. The holiday was intended originally to honor those who fought and died in the that war, but now includes those who died in any war while serving the United States. In 1966, the United States Congress declared that Waterloo, New York was the birthplace of the holiday, as they first celebrated the holiday in May of 1866. The holiday is also known as Decoration Day, as that was the original name used. Over time, the name shifted to its current title.

Memorial Day is a day for remembrance, for solemn appreciation, and for pride in this great nation. We remember those who gave their lives to maintain the freedoms we have. Continuing their legacy by recognizing their sacrifice is what Memorial Day is at its very core. We can never pay back their sacrifice, and we can never truly recognize them in the way they deserve. We can only do our best to honor them today for the heroes they are.

