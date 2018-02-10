Representative Jim Neely's Capitol Report

Tuesday, September 25th was National Voter Registration Day, which was created to remind Americans of the importance of voting and to raise awareness of voter registration opportunities. The day served as a call to Missourians who haven’t registered to vote for the November election to do so by the October 10 voter registration deadline.

National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday that celebrates democracy. It was first observed in 2012 and has continued to gain in popularity over the years as a way to encourage Americans to register to vote. In 2016 more than 750,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote across all 50 states.

Missourians who are unsure of their voter registration status can check their status online at the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at this link: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup .

Individuals who are not registered to vote must meet the following criteria in order to register:

·17 ½ years of age to register, 18 years of age to vote

·US Citizen

·Missouri Resident

Potential voters cannot be:

·Incarcerated, on parole, or probation due to a felony conviction.

·Convicted of a felony related to voting or elections.

In order to register to vote, Missourians must submit a completed voter registration application to their local election authority. This can be done in person at the following locations:

·The office of their local election authority

· At a drivers licensing office while applying for or renewing a driver's license

·At a designated state agency while the applicant is obtaining services from the agency. Examples of state agencies providing registration applications to their clients include Division of Family Services, Military Recruitment, or WIC.

· A library

When registering in person, applicants are required to present a form of personal identification. A voter can also register to vote by mail by completing a post card voter registration application. Missourians can request a voter registration application from the local election authority or from the Missouri Secretary of State website at the following link: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/votemissouri/request .

Missourians with any questions about the voter registration process are encouraged to call the Elections Division at 1 (800) Now Vote (669-8683).

Missourians Invited to Inaugural Parson Family Fall Festival at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion

Governor Mike Parson announced today that the first annual Parson Family Fall Festival will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 6. The free event will run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and will feature vendors, activities for kids, and a bluegrass band for musical entertainment.

Over a dozen vendors will be on the Mansion South Lawn and driveway. There will also be a train for children to ride. Fall treats like caramel apples, fresh apple cider, and kettle corn will be provided. Activities will include a photo booth, pumpkin painting, straw maze, face paintings, and much more. Mansion tours will be made available and popular local performers will provide bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.

“With fall upon us, there is no better time to have our Family Fall Festival, and we are incredibly honored to host this year’s festivities at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion,” said Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson in a joint statement. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone come out, participate in all of the activities, welcome in the fall season, and best of all – have fun!”

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For further questions about this event, contact the Missouri Governor’s Mansion at 573-751-4141.

Yours in service,

Representative Jim Neely

Proudly Serving the 8th House District

Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, & Clay Counties

Missouri House of Representatives

573-751-0246