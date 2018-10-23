Representative JIm Neely's Capitol Report

Missouri Unemployment Rate Continues to Drop

In September, Missouri saw its unemployment rate drop to its lowest point in more than 18 years. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate now stands at 3.2 percent, which is the lowest the state has seen since January 2000 when the rate was 3.1 percent. The September 2018 unemployment rate is also 0.4 percent lower than it was in September 2017.

September saw Missouri employment grow by 2,200 jobs in durable goods manufacturing; 1,300 in construction; 1,200 in transportation, warehousing, and utilities; and 1,200 in accommodation and food services. In total, the state has seen the job figure grow by 39,300 since September of last year. More than 11,000 of these jobs are in the professional and business services, and nearly 10,000 are in health care and social assistance.

Compared to the national unemployment rate, the state’s 3.2 percent unemployment is half a percentage lower. The state’s unemployment rate has now been lower than the national rate for 41 consecutive months.

Capitol Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day

On the evening of Thursday, Oct. 18 the Missouri State Capitol dome will be illuminated in pink. Gov. Mike Parson made the decision to light the building in pink to raise awareness of National Mammography Day on Friday, Oct. 19 and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The governor also held a special ceremony where he issued a proclamation highlighting and commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of the ceremony, speakers raised awareness, talked about the importance of increasing breast cancer education, and promoted the significance of maintaining regular cancer screenings.

In a statement, the governor said, “The lighting of the dome is a beacon to those who are in the fight that Missouri is here to help. We honor and support our survivors, those battling the disease, and our medical professionals and researchers who are working to find a cure. We can save lives together.”

New Bicentennial License Plate Now Available

As the state approaches its bicentennial on Aug. 10, 2021, Missourians will be able to celebrate the state’s 200 years of existence with a new license plate issued by the Missouri Department of Revenue. The new bicentennial license plate was officially put into circulation on Oct. 15. It replaces the Missouri bluebird license plate that was introduced in 2008.

The new plate is the result of legislation approved by the General Assembly in 2016 that established an advisory committee for the Department of Revenue to develop and approve a new motor vehicle license plate commemorating the bicentennial of Missouri. The new plate was decided on by a vote of the public that followed public hearings held by the Bicentennial License Plate Advisory Committee. The new plate is meant to give all Missourians an opportunity to join in the 200-year anniversary celebration for the Show-Me State in 2021.

To see images and obtain more information about the new plate, please visit https://dor.mo.gov/motorv/bicentennial.php .

Yours in service,

Representative Jim Neely

Proudly Serving the 8th House District

Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, & Clay Counties

Missouri House of Representatives

573-751-0246