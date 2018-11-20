Representative JIm Neely's Capitol Report

Greetings, friends of the 8th Legislative District!

Missouri Recognizes Its First Responders

Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently honored the state’s first responders by proclaiming November 13 Missouri Public Safety Recognition Day. Parson also used the day of recognition to present Missouri Public Safety Medals to first responders from across the state, as well as civilians who assisted first responders during emergency situations.

Governor Parson Selects State Treasurer Eric Schmitt to Serve as Missouri’s Next Attorney General

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced this week that State Treasurer Eric Schmitt will be the state’s next Attorney General. Schmitt will fill the vacancy that will be created when Josh Hawley, who currently serves as attorney general, begins his service in the United States Senate.

Missouri Blue Books Now Available to Purchase

The 2017-2018 Official Manual of the State of Missouri, which is commonly known as the “Blue Book”, is now available for purchase. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced this week that the manual can be obtained by downloading an order form online or by calling to receive a form by mail.

The Secretary of State’s Office has published the “Blue Book” every two years dating back to 1878. The manual is a wealth of information on Missouri government. It includes the latest contact information for government officials and departments, biographies of elected officials, information on the state’s laws, and salaries of government employees.

The manual is available online at the following link: https://www.sos.mo.gov/bluebook/ . Anyone interested in ordering a Blue Book can download an order form at www.MoBlueBook.com or call 573-751-1880 to receive a form by mail. The cost is $15 per book, plus shipping costs.

Completed order forms should be mailed with payment to the Secretary of State’s Publications Division, PO Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

Yours in service,

Representative Jim Neely

Proudly Serving the 8th House District

Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, & Clay Counties

Missouri House of Representatives

573-751-0246