Representative JIm Neely's Capitol Report

Governor Proclaims December 3-9 as Computer Science Education Week

During both the 2018 regular session and an extraordinary session called by the governor, lawmakers made it a priority to help prepare Missouri’s young people for the thousands of unfilled computer science jobs in the state. Now, the governor has proclaimed the week of December 3-9 to be Computer Science Education Week in Missouri. The week is part of a national event that will focus on the importance of computer science education and giving students the skills to meet growing workforce demands.

“In 2017, Missouri had approximately 10,000 computer science jobs left unfilled. Recognizing Computer Science Education Week is a further step Missouri is taking to encourage and promote these fields and secure more of these jobs as we continue to improve our economy and provide Missouri students with the skills needed to secure high-paying jobs,” said Governor Parson.

During the 2018 extraordinary session, lawmakers approved HB 3 to institute a STEM Career Awareness Program for 6th-8th graders designed to promote careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The legislation also requires the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a high school graduation policy that allows a student to fulfill one unit of academic credit with a district-approved computer science course for any math, science, or practical arts unit required for high school graduation. The legislation is meant to better prepare tomorrow’s workforce for the many unfilled computer science positions in the technology industry.

“Missouri legislators recently took a bold step to support K-12 computer science education by becoming the first state to pass legislation during a special session expanding course opportunities,” said Governor Parson. “As we continue to focus our efforts on increasing awareness in computer science education, our students will be better prepared and equipped with the skills to succeed and meet tomorrow’s workforce demands.”

