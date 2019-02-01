Representative Jim Neely's Capitol Report

It’s hard to believe that 2018 is already coming to an end, but the year has passed by in what seems like the blink of an eye. It seems like only days, rather than months, ago that the legislature was wrapping up one of the most productive sessions in recent memory. The General Assembly was able to make 2018 a memorable year by passing legislation to make substantive improvements for the people of Missouri by lowering taxes for working families, cutting bureaucratic red tape, providing expanded educational opportunities to young people, supporting the state’s veterans, and protecting victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse.

2018 has truly been a great year and my hope for each and every one of you is that 2019 brings even more good fortune your way. I am reminded of a quote from Albert Einstein, who once said, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” This is a time of prosperity for our state as unemployment has reached a record low and job opportunities continue to grow. It should be a time of hope and optimism for all Missourians as we continue to move our state toward a brighter tomorrow.

As we conclude another year, let me also say thank you for your support. It is truly a blessing and an honor to serve as your voice in the halls of state government. It is a duty I do not take for granted, and your trust is something I work to earn and keep each and every day. Thank you for giving me this opportunity. From my family to yours, please have a safe and happy New Year’s celebration!