representative Jim Neely's Capitol Report

House members came together in bipartisan fashion this week to approve legislation that would make it a felony to possess or distribute the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl and certain date-rape drugs.

The measure would make it a first- or second-degree felony to possess or traffic fentanyl — which can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin — and derivatives such as the even more powerful carfentanil. Penalties range from three years to life in prison, depending on the amount of the drug. The legislation would not apply to people with prescriptions for fentanyl.

According to data from Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, more than 950 people died of opioid overdoses in 2017 in Missouri. Fentanyl is particularly dangerous because the equivalent of four grains of salt could kill someone. Abuse of fentanyl has steadily increased between 2013 and 2017, and doctors have said many people are being treated in emergency rooms because they took heroin mixed with fentanyl.

The opioid epidemic has been something that has plagued every town (and) every city across this state and across our nation. We're finding ways to combat the opioid epidemic and the very powerful drug of fentanyl.

Fentanyl traffickers have been prosecuted under current laws because the drug is often mixed with other opioids, such as heroin. It’s important to add fentanyl to the state's drug trafficking laws because it's now being sold on its own. That's left a loophole for distributors selling pure fentanyl to lower-level drug traffickers, who then can mix it with other drugs and sell it to individuals.

The legislation also would make it a felony to possess or traffic the date-rape drugs GHB and the drug commonly known as Rohypnol. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Fast-Track Legislation Heads to Senate (HB 225)

Legislation is now headed to the Senate that is meant to put thousands of Missourians on a fast track to develop the skills they need to obtain good-paying jobs. The bill would create a new state financial aid program known as Fast-Track that would address workforce needs by encouraging adults to pursue an industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need.

The bill sponsor noted that Missouri has the seventh most diversified economy and ranks among the top 10 states in high school graduation rates, but lags in postsecondary degree or credential attainment. She noted that around 755,000 Missourians have some college experience but no degree, meaning there are thousands of individuals who could take advantage of the innovative Fast-Track program.

The goal of Fast-Track is to provide community colleges, tech schools, and universities with the means to equip students for the high-paying, high-demand jobs of the future. It is designed to open up higher education opportunities for hard-working, middle-class families looking for a boost to pursue their dreams. It is also meant to help Missouri businesses find workers with the training needed to fill their workforce demands.

Fast-Track is a needs-based scholarship targeted at adults age 25 and older who are working toward a certification, undergraduate degree or industry-recognized credential for a high demand occupation. To be eligible, a student must be at least 25 years of age, not have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher, and have an adjusted gross income of less than $40,000 for an individual and $80,000 for a married couple filing jointly. If approved, a Missourian could attend an approved Missouri postsecondary institution of their choice and have their tuition and fees paid for by the program. The program is a “last-dollar” program and will be applied after all federal non-loan aid, state student aid, and any other governmental student financial aid are applied.

Before receiving final approval from the House, members approved an amendment to place a three-year sunset on the program. The program could be reauthorized by the legislature.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Jim.Neely@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-0246.