Representative Jim Neely's Capitol Report

House Reaches Halfway Point of 2018 Session

As House members concluded their work and headed into their annual spring break, they did so with an impressive list of accomplishments. In the first two-and-a-half months of session, the House has been able to send more than 160 bills to the Senate. Among these are priority items such as substantive ethics reform; legislation eliminating burdensome regulations that stifle job growth; bills to encourage the development of Missouri’s workforce; and a measure to protect the lives of the innocent unborn. The House and Senate have also worked together to approve legislation that has already been signed into law by the governor to address the growing problem of human trafficking.

Bills Sent to the Senate This Week

HB 1578 would amend the law regarding joinder of parties in civil proceedings by stating that out-of-state injury claims arising out of separate incidents or purchases of the same product or service will not justify joinder of two or more parties in one action. The bill would further change the law regarding the definition of principal place of residence, for individuals, corporations, and insurance companies, for venue purposes in civil actions. Supporters say the bill would correct the problem of out-of-state plaintiffs filing lawsuits in Missouri circuit courts. They say the bill would reduce costs and increase access to the courts for Missouri residents by clarifying the venue and jurisdiction requirements to file a lawsuit in Missouri.

HB 2014 is a supplemental appropriations bill that would allocate more than $700 million in funds for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2018. The bill would appropriate dollars for programs such as Early Childhood Special Education, vocational education, and foster care.

HB 1953 would require the Department of Health and Senior Services to develop and disseminate information regarding the bone marrow registry. Supporters say the bill would allow doctors an easy means to spread information regarding the bone marrow registry to new patients who are not already registered.

HB 1713 would allow a birth parent or adoptee to request a contact preference form that will accompany the birth certificate of an adopted person. Supporters say the bill would allow adoptees to access their birth certificate or medical history without a court order and unnecessary expenses.

HB 2042 would modify provisions relating to sexual offenders. Supporters say the bill would make Missouri fully compliant with federal sexual offender registry law, and it would help bring more clarity to a process that already exists. The legislation would also add a petition process for removal from the State Highway Patrol registry.

HB 1872 would establish a grant program within the Department of Economic Development to expand broadband Internet access to unserved and under-served parts of Missouri. Supporters say the bill is based on a successful rural broadband expansion plan from Minnesota. The bill would create a broadband development grant program to address the 61 percent of rural Missourians, representing more than one million individuals, who do not have access to reliable broadband services.

HB 2127 would change the examination requirement for an assistant physician so that an assistant physician needs to complete Step 2 or Step 3 of the United States Medical Licensing Examination within a four-year period before applying for licensure (but in no event more than four years after graduation from a medical college). Supporters say the assistant physician program allows doctors to gain experience while waiting to enter residency and that more physicians means increased access to care.

HB 1635 would modify provisions relating to the reporting of suspected abuse and neglect of a resident of a long-term care facility who is 60 years of age or older or an eligible adult. Supporters say residents of long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to abuse and are often unable to report assaults to law enforcement on their own. The bill would ensure that law enforcement officials are notified of any sexual assaults as soon as possible.

Looking Forward

House members will now spend time in their districts during spring break and will return to the State Capitol on March 26. When they return, they will focus their efforts on the state operating budget, as well as tax relief legislation. Lawmakers have a deadline of May 11 to complete the state budget. The bills sent to the Senate by the House have until May 18, when the legislative session officially concludes, to receive approval from both chambers.

