Representative Jim Neely's Capitol Report

Happy New Year!

Now as the people of Missouri said goodbye to 2019, they look ahead to what 2020 will hold for them. The Missouri General Assembly will convene on January 8 for the 2020 legislative session. Lawmakers will strive to make Missouri an even better place to live, work, and raise a family by continuing to focus on priority issues such as job creation, economic development, education, public safety and infrastructure.

While the state experienced prosperity and success on many fronts in 2019, it also saw tragedy and loss as natural disasters in the forms of tornadoes and flooding impacted the lives of thousands. These acts of nature inflicted severe damage, but they also served as a reminder of the strength and perseverance of Missourians. Across the state, friends and neighbors rallied together to offer help to those in need. Communities came together to help ensure those who were devastated by the weather were able to recover. These were not hardships anyone should have to endure, but again Missourians proved they would rise to the challenge and persevere even in the face of immense adversity.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however, I can. I can be reached by email at Jim.Neely@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-0246.