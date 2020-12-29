Representative Jim Neely's Capitol Report

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

This year may be unlike any other, but even the trials and tribulations of the pandemic cannot and should not diminish our enthusiasm for Christmas and for the birth of Christ. While many of us will wear masks and keep our distance, we still will gather together to celebrate this most holy of days, and to exchange gifts as a way of reminding one another of how much we care and how deeply blessed we truly are.

This year the White House is celebrating Christmas with the theme “America the Beautiful.” It’s a theme that pays tribute to the majesty of our great nation and recognizes that our country is blessed with boundless natural wonders from coast to coast. These timeless treasures serve to remind us of the true American spirit and, together, we celebrate this land we all proudly call home.

Christmas is really a time to thank God for all that he has given us. I know the commercialized version of Christmas can sometimes cloud the holiday’s true meaning, but I hope all of you will remember it is much more than just a day to give and receive gifts. This is a time for our hearts to be filled with love and joy, as well as faith, family and friendship.

I hope this Christmas finds you and your family healthy and in good spirits even during these difficult times. I wish you safe travels if you are visiting loved ones, and wish the same for those who may be coming to stay with you. As we come together to rejoice in the birth of Christ, let us not forget this message from the first Christmas – “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

As a nation and as a people we face difficult challenges, but we are bound together by an American spirit of perseverance that will allow us to overcome even the greatest difficulties. This Christmas let us all join together to thank God for his many blessings and his endless love. Merry Christmas to you and yours!

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Jim.Neely@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-0246.