Representative Neely's Capitol Report

Merry Christmas to You and Yours

It was just a few weeks ago that President Trump visited Missouri to talk about the tax cut plan that is now about to become law. While Trump’s visit was focused on discussing his plans for tax relief for families and businesses, he also made an important point about his efforts to end the war on Christmas. As President Trump has repeatedly told the American people, it’s time to put an end to the idea that it is politically incorrect to wish one another a “Merry Christmas!”

This year as the White House officially wishes the American people a “Merry Christmas” I want to do the same from my family to yours. This year as we gather together to celebrate the birth of Christ, we will share our love and exchange gifts as a way of reminding one another of how much we care and how deeply blessed we truly are. Christmas is really a time to thank God for all that he has given us, and while the commercialized version of Christmas sometimes clouds the holiday’s true meaning, I hope all of you will remember it is much more than just a day to give and receive gifts.

I hope this Christmas is filled with joy for you and your family. I wish you safe travels if you are visiting loved ones, and wish the same for those who may be coming to stay with you. At the same time as we celebrate the greatest of holidays, I also ask us to remember there are many Missourians who are not as fortunate. They won’t have the luxury of the companionship of family and friends, presents to open, or possibly even a warm meal. I ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this holiday season. Christmas is a time of giving and it’s important that we remember that means more than presents. It should also be a time to give of ourselves to help those who are less fortunate.

Even if you do not celebrate Christmas, I hope you will take this message as it is intended – with love and with best wishes for you and your family. My wish is for this time of year to be one filled with joy and celebration as you share your time with those who mean the most to you. Merry Christmas!

My Capitol office is 573.751.0246 and my email is jim.neely@house.mo.gov

