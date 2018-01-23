Representative Neely's Capitol Report

Greetings Friends!

New Committee Will Work to Improve the Care and Well-being of Young People

A newly-formed committee will focus its work on policy proposals impacting the health and welfare of the thousands of children and youth in Missouri’s care. The Special Committee to Improve the Care and Well-being of Young People will consider ideas to improve the child welfare system that is charged with the important task of protecting the most vulnerable Missourians. I am honored to be selected by Speaker Richardson to be the chairman of this new committee.

It is my hope that we will find ways to better serve our children and youth who, at not fault of their own, are put in challenging circumstances. The number of children in the Missouri foster care system is growing each year with the Department of Social Services responsible for nearly 13,000 children this year. The pressures of a growing system, as well as the demanding and emotionally grueling nature of the work have made it difficult to be responsive to the needs of those requiring help from the Department. In Missouri, the average time a child spends in foster care is estimated to be 2 years and about half of the children experience three or more foster care placements.

The Children’s Division, under the Department of Social Services umbrella, is responsible for the administration of Missouri’s child welfare services. The Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline, School Violence Hotline, Intensive In-Home Services, Family Centered Services, Adoption Services, Independent Living, Foster Care, Residential Licensing and preventive services are a number of the programs the division administers

House Members Approve Lobbyist Gift Ban Legislation (HB 1303)

Also on Wednesday morning, House members worked to once again pass legislation meant to diminish the influence of lobbyists. Similar to legislation the House has passed in each of the last two sessions, the bill would ban gifts from lobbyists to legislators and other statewide elected officials.

Missouri currently has no limits on lobbyist gifts. The bill House members passed this week would create a gift ban on gifts such as meals or tickets to concerts or sporting events. The bill contains some common sense exceptions such as one that would allow for events to which every member of the House and Senate are invited at least three days in advance. The sponsor explained the exception is meant to allow for grassroots-driven events where large groups of Missourians have the opportunity to meet with all members of the legislature. The bill also contains an exception that would allow a legislator to receive an award or accept flowers for the funeral of a loved one without breaking the law.

Supporters of the bill said it is meant to restore the public’s trust in its elected officials by eliminating any appearance of impropriety and banning all gifts that could give a lobbyist undue influence.

The bill passed with bipartisan support with a vote of 134-12. It now moves to the Senate for consideration. Previous versions of the bill did not receive Senate approval before time ran out in past legislative sessions.

House Members Approve Bill to Fight Human Trafficking (HB 1246)

Legislation is now on its way to the Senate that is meant to provide rescue information to victims of human trafficking, and educate citizens across the state about the growing criminal industry. The House approved HB 1246 by a bipartisan vote of 139-5.

According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, Missouri currently ranks 20th in reported human trafficking cases. The state saw 74 human trafficking cases reported in 2017, and more than 200 cases reported over the last two years, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The bill approved Wednesday morning would require the Department of Public Safety to develop a poster to promote the use of the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline. The posters would be displayed at common areas where human trafficking can occur such as hotels or motels that have been cited for prostitution, and train and bus stations.

The sponsor of the bill said it will help to save lives and bring victims home to their families. She noted that studies have shown that when victims utilize hotline numbers, they have a better chance of getting rescued. The sponsor also pointed out that the bill will provide law enforcement officers with increased access to tips to allow them to combat trafficking.

If approved by both chambers and signed into law, Missouri would join more than 20 other states that already have similar posters in place.

Contact Information:

As always, please do not hesitate to call or write me anytime with your questions or thoughts on this or any other issue. My Capitol office is 573.751.0246 and my email is jim.neely@house.mo.gov . Thank you for the honor to serve as your Representative in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Working on your behalf,

Representative Jim Neely

Proudly Serving the 8th House District

Clinton, Caldwell, Clay and Ray Counties

Missouri House of Representatives

573.751.0246