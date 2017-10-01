Representative Neely's Capitol Report

Greetings Friends!

Missouri House Begins 2017 Legislative Session

The members of the Missouri House of Representatives convened in the House Chamber on Wednesday, January 4 to officially open the 99th General Assembly. As the legislature begins the 2017 legislative session, the House currently stands at 116 Republicans and 46 Democrats with one vacancy. Of the 162 members serving in the House, there are a total of 39 new members, which includes 20 Republicans and 19 Democrats.

The legislature opened the 2017 legislative session with a much more optimistic tone regarding its working relationship with the incoming governor. As Speaker Todd Richardson said to the members of the House, “For the first time in Missouri’s history, our great state is governed by a super-majority of Republicans and a Republican in the governor’s mansion.” He added, “But with this greater power comes even greater responsibility; a responsibility to make the legislative process deliberative. That means we must respect the voices and viewpoints of every Missourian, as represented by each and every one of you.”

House Speaker Richardson Calls for Legislature to Embrace Innovation and Change

As Speaker Richardson addressed his colleagues in the House, he emphasized the need for Missouri to embrace new ideas that will help Missouri’s economy keep pace with a rapidly-changing world. As Richardson said, “A changing economy puts some of our old ways of doing things in doubt. Competing with other states and other countries for the jobs of today, requires a workforce, an education system, a legal framework, and labor policies that are capable of providing a strong, stable, and steady foundation for a growing economy. “

Richardson also strongly reminded his colleagues that the role of government is not to create jobs. As he said, government’s role is to lay a stable foundation upon which entrepreneurs and hard-working Missourians can do the job-creating.

With that in mind, Richardson emphasized several key issues he wants the legislature to address in 2017 to create an economic environment conducive to growth and job creation.

· Regulatory Reform

The Speaker called on his colleagues to remove the unnecessary government regulations that stifle innovation and job creation. He tasked two House committees with examining the state’s regulation and licensure requirements and crafting legislation to relieve the regulatory burden on businesses in Missouri. Richardson noted that companies like Uber, Lyft, AirBnB, HomeAway, and others have expanded nearly everywhere but in Missouri. He said in Missouri these businesses have met with regulations that have stifled their growth. As he said in his Opening Day speech, “It is past time that Missouri had statewide frameworks for disruptive technologies and allowed private enterprise to function in a free market.”

· Job Creation

Richardson cited statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that show other states are continuing to add manufacturing jobs. In comparison, Missouri has lost approximately 1,200 manufacturing jobs over the last two years. The Speaker also noted that other state’s average weekly wage is growing at almost twice the rate of Missouri’s.

The Speaker said he will assign job creation legislation to committee immediately and plans to have the bill moved to the House floor as soon as possible. Richardson said to build a more stable foundation, to grow jobs, to increase wages, we will put legislation on the governor’s desk as early as we can.

· Tort Reform

In his address, the Speaker also called on the legislature to help create a court system that is fair to all litigants. He noted that St. Louis was recently rated the worst judicial jurisdiction in the country, which he said is the result of state policies that have made the city a national magnet for massive litigation. The Speaker said it his goal to get major pieces of tort reform to the floor and over to the senate for consideration early in session. The Speaker said, “We must make Missouri a place where fear of needless litigation is not a disincentive to job creation.”

· Education Reform

In the area of education reform, the Speaker said the goal is to embrace what is working and continue to invest in the thousands of educators across the state who are tasked with the incredible responsibility of teaching Missouri’s youth. At the same time, the Speaker said it’s important to be mindful of the areas where the state is falling short and to be willing to embrace innovation. As the Speaker said, “During this session, we will work to increase access to high performing charter schools. We will work to expand course offerings through virtual education. And we will work to make education savings accounts available to parents and students most in need.”

· Defending Missouri’s Core Values

In addition to their work to create a climate for stronger job creation and economic growth, Speaker Richardson said the House will continue to protect the issues and values that matter most to Missourians. As Richardson said, “Missouri will continue to be a place that has a steadfast culture of life. Missouri will continue to be a place where fundamental constitutional rights are protected. Missouri will continue to be a place where we live within our means and hold the line on taxes.”

· Ethics Reform

Richardson also said the first bill out of the House in 2017 will be substantive ethics reform that will ban gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers. Richardson said to his colleagues, “Missourians also want a government they can trust and believe in. Last year we passed the first meaningful ethics reform in modern Missouri history, and we must continue the job we started. A gift ban will be the first bill out of this House.”

House Speaker Announces New Committee Structure and Makes Committee Assignments

On the first day of the 2017 legislative session the Speaker of the House also announced committee assignments for the members of his caucus. The assignments come with a revised committee structure that is meant to allow members to better focus on specific areas of expertise.

Previously, members would serve on four to five committees and have their attention spread across numerous issues. During the 2016 session, the House had nearly 60 committees. For 2017 that number will drop into the 30s. With the new structure, members will serve on two or three committees and be able to devote more of their time and attention to the policy areas covered by their committees.

The new House committee structure will also allow for the creation of subcommittees to focus in on specific policy issues. The subcommittee structure will allow members to gain additional specialized expertise within the broader issue areas discussed by their committees.

Speaker Richardson has assigned me to be Vice Chair of the committee on Children and Families and I will also serve on the Professional Registration and Licensing Committee as well as the Committee on Administration and Accounts. I have not yet been assigned to any subcommittees