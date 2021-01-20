Representative Randy Railsback's Capitol Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – On Wednesday, January 6th I had the distinct honor to take the oath of office administered by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. As a duly elected State Representative, it is my privilege to serve the people of the 8th District. The following week, I was able to attend the inauguration of our esteemed Governor Mike Parson with my wife, Kandi. It was a beautiful ceremony and I am confident in Governor Parson’s leadership. I look forward to working with him to make life in Missouri better for all of our citizens.

The first week of Legislative Session was a busy one. Speaker Rob Vescovo entrusted me with positions on five committees: Consent and House Procedures, Downsizing State Government, Financial Institutions, Local Government, and Workforce Development. I am looking forward to serving on these committees with my fellow legislators and advancing bills through the legislative process. On that same note, the House Committee on Children and Families met to discuss and approve two pieces of legislation that would reduce the financial burden for foster parents and families interested in adopting. This subject matter is a legislative priority for the Speaker and I look forward to supporting the bills when they come to the House Floor for discussion.

The House also took on the responsibility of voting to censure one of its Members. With a bipartisan vote of 140-3, the members of the House voted to censure state Representative Wiley Price for ethical misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a state legislator. Upon the approval of his censure, Price will have no supervisory authority over any intern during his time as a member, and any employee assigned to his district will be under the direct supervision of the Chief Clerk of the House. He will also be stripped of his committee assignments and cannot hold any leadership position, as well as pay a fine of $22,492.25 to reimburse the House for costs related to the investigation of the complaint.

This was a historic first week in the State House, and I take my responsibilities to my district seriously. I am honored to serve you, and look forward to working diligently on behalf of my constituents. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if you are ever in need of assistance.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback, State Representative