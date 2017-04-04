Sanctuary cities do not have a mandate to protect criminal illegals, says AMAC

"The last time I looked, aiding and abetting a criminal in the commission of a crime is, itself, a crime and the perpetrator is usually charged, arrested and held. So, why are Mayors DeBlasio of New York City, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles and their colleagues in so-called sanctuary cities across the nation not behind bars? They should be arrested for being accessories in the crimes committed by illegal immigrants under their protection?" That is the question on Dan Weber's mind.

Weber is president of the Association of Mature American Citizens, the largest conservative watchdog organization for seniors. He says the protection of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes is "indeed a crime and a preposterous stretch, even for leftist ideologues such as DeBlasio and Garcetti. A Harvard-Harris poll conducted just last month showed that 80% of the country oppose sanctuary cities. Obviously, there is bi-partisan support for President Trump's efforts to protect American citizens from illegal immigrants who could do them harm. Why? Because the mayhem these criminals cause has become an almost daily occurrence. Some pretty dastardly crimes have been committed by miscreant illegals that sanctuary cities and sanctuary states protect."

Weber was referring to the arrest of an illegal charged with sexually attacking his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter. He also stabbed a woman outside of a local bar and then stabbed his girlfriend when she confronted him about the sexual abuse of her daughter.

"The man in this case, Tommy Alvarado-Ventura, is from El Salvador and has been deported four times for entering the country illegally. He keeps coming back like a bad penny. The incident occurred just two weeks ago in Nassau County in New York, State which established itself as a sanctuary state. The Police Commissioner of Nassau County, Thomas Krumpter, told reporters that it was 'probably the most heinous criminal act I've ever seen.' But, it is probably even more of a criminal act on the part of some elected officials that they are willing to sacrifice the safety of law abiding residents in order to provide a safe haven for villains like Tommy Alvarado-Ventura."

That vicious attack was no isolated incident, Weber notes. He points to the pending case in Rockville, MD where two illegals from Guatemala who are 17 and 18 years old are set to stand trial charged with raping a 14 year old girl in a high school bathroom. That arrest came as the city of Rockville was about to vote on whether to become a sanctuary city. And, he says, Google the topic and you'll find numerous such crimes that have been committed in every corner of the country.

"It is interesting to note that against this backdrop the Department of Homeland Security says that in a period of one week recently there were more than 200 instances of local authorities refusing requests to detain illegal immigrant criminals. The madness must end lest the United States gains a reputation for being a safe haven for all manner of criminals. If illegals from south of the border can set up their criminal enterprises in America so readily, what is stopping illegal ISIS terrorists from entering the country to wreak havoc? The poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty reads 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.' The invitation does not include malicious rapists and murderers. Whether you voted for Mr. Trump or not it is shear insanity to oppose him on the issue of whether cities and states should cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities," says Weber.

He adds that illegals also have a significant negative impact on our economy and cites a report issued by the Federation for American Immigration Reform claiming that undocumented aliens cost U.S. taxpayers some $100 billion a year. Weber points out that senior citizens bear the brunt of that cost. "Every dollar a sanctuary city or state spends on protecting illegals is a dollar that is not available to support services for the elderly."

