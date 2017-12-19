Welcome to the Scuttlebutt. Merry Christmas to one and all. A wonderful time of the year for most of us but for those who have loved ones on deployment, the only words of comfort I can offer are that your loved one is doing what many of us have done ourselves and it stinks. They are protecting our freedom. Both you and your loved one have our support. If there is anything we can do to help you during the deployment, please contact us. If you have recently been discharged from the service and need help getting enrolled in the VA health care program or if you are having difficulty adjusting to the civilian world, we can help. At the American Legion Post #33 meeting on Thursday evening, a lively discussion centered around community projects to support our local veterans. Some possibilities include a “Turkey Shoot” next year and other activities where veterans can share experiences. Look for more on this as we move into 2018. We cannot guarantee that we will have all the answers, but we do care about our fellow Veterans and their families. We will try to be available to talk with you when you need the help. More contact information will be provided as names become available. News from the VA is kind of sparse this week and centers more on the “Gonna-Do’s” than on anything concrete. It is what it is. If you know of upcoming events for this area, please let me know and I will try to include them in the Scuttlebutt. We still need help so if you believe you can help your fellow veterans or have a talent to offer, contact us. At the very least- PRAY FOR PEACE!

What time is it?

On some air bases the Air Force is on one side of the field and civilian aircraft use the other side of the field, with the control tower in the middle. One day the tower received a call from an aircraft asking, "What time is it?" The tower responded, "Who is calling?" The aircraft replied, "What difference does it make?" The tower replied "It makes a lot of difference. If it is an American Airlines Flight, it is 3 o'clock. If it is an Air Force, it is 1500 hours. If it is a Navy aircraft, it is 6 bells. If it is an Army aircraft, the big hand is on the 12 and the little hand is on the 3. If it is a Marine Corps aircraft, it's Thursday afternoon."

Veteran News Bulletins

VA Decision Ready Claims Program expands to include more types of claims (December 12, 2017)

VA unveiled its latest enhancements to the Decision Ready Claims program, which will expand the pool of Veterans, surviving spouses and service members eligible to participate in the program. To file under DRC, Veterans must work with an accredited Veteran Service Organization representative, who will ensure all supporting evidence — such as medical exams, military service records, etc. — is included with the claim submission. This advance preparation by the VSOs allows claims to be assigned immediately to claims processors for a quick decision.