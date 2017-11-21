Second Harvest seeking food donations

Have you ever wished for a little comfort during a tough time? We all have. When life becomes a little more than we can bear, we hope someone cares enough to help. That is what many people in our community are hoping for this holiday season.

There are working-poor neighbors struggling to feed their families. After they pay their rent, utilities and fill the gas tank, there’s not much left for clothing, medical bills or food.

There are children who want to wake up and be able to have breakfast tomorrow morning. Who are hoping they don’t go to bed with their stomachs aching from hunger tonight.

There are senior citizens who after a lifetime of work, now live on meager fixed incomes and often have to forgo the foods they need to stay healthy.

You have the power to provide comfort to those facing hunger in our community. A gift today to Second Harvest Community Food Bank helps secure and distribute food through our network of Partner Agencies and hunger-relief programs. Every $10 you donate provides enough food for 30 meals to those who are hungry in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

Through your kindness you can provide comfort and joy to those facing hunger this holiday season. Please send your gift today.