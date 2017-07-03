Second Youth Leadership Academy seeks applications

Applications are being accepted for the second annual University of Missouri Division of Animal Sciences Youth Leadership Academy.

Twenty high school students with an interest in agriculture and the livestock industry will attend the May 31-June 3 event at MU’s Animal Science Research Center.

“The intensive four-day event focuses on increasing knowledge of Missouri’s diverse and dynamic livestock industry, as well as building participants’ leadership and communication skills,” says Marcia Carlson Shannon, MU Extension swine specialist.

Students receive personalized instruction and interaction with counselors, professors and livestock industry leaders. They learn leadership skills, tour leading agricultural operations and businesses, and discuss current issues regarding livestock production, Shannon says.

Applications are available at MU Extension centers in each county and from FFA advisers. MU Extension, MU Division of Animal Sciences and Friends of the MU Animal Science Youth Leadership Academy sponsor the event.

Contact MU Extension livestock specialist David Hoffman at hoffmand@missouri.edu or Shannon at carlsonm@missouri.edu for more information.

Source: Marcia Shannon, 573-882-7859

