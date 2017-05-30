Senate Candidate Joins Customers Canceling USAA after They Cave to Pressure

Tempe, AZ – Dr. Kelli Ward is planning to join military personnel, veterans, and families who are ending their relationship with USAA after the company caved to political pressure by pulling their ads from the Sean Hannity show. At the end of 2016, USAA boasted 11.9 million members nationwide and has a significant footprint in Arizona. Hannity’s popular program on Fox News has been another target of a silencing campaign by left-wing activists.

“My husband, Colonel Michael Ward, will celebrate his 33rd year of military service this month,” Dr. Ward said in a statement. “Our family has been with USAA for a long time and it’s going to be difficult to move our banking and insurance services from USAA to another provider. But, we’ve got to set a precedent. If you bow down to the free speech haters in the PC crowd, there must be a consequence for your decisions.”

Dr. Ward cited other companies including Target and GrubHub that have seen profits and stock prices fall after succumbing to advertiser boycott campaigns. “This is just a really short-sighted move by USAA, “ Dr. Ward continued. “The majority of their members swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution which includes our First Amendment right to free speech. Haven’t they learned anything from what’s happening to Target and Grubhub?”

Dr. Ward also pointed out that embracing traditional American values can have the opposite effect for companies. “Look at Chick-Fil-A and Black Rifle Coffee. Those companies embraced traditional American values and are doing well as a result. Hopefully, USAA will reverse course and get on the side of what’s right rather than giving in to political correctness meant to silence conservative values..”

Dr. Ward challenged entrenched globalist John McCain in 2016 and is an avid supporter of President Trump. Senator Flake is an outspoken member of the #NeverTrump movement and supported the presidential spoiler campaign of Evan McMullin. Flake and Ward will square off in the Republican primary in 2018.