Home / News / Senate Repeals Title X Obama Regulation

Senate Repeals Title X Obama Regulation

Tue, 04/04/2017 - 15:42 admin
Senate Respects States' Rights on Funding

Washington, D.C.:  Yesterday the Senate passed House Joint Resolution 43, which repeals a Title X rule from the Obama Administration that removed the ability of states to withhold funds from abortion clinics such as Planned Parenthood. The House passed this resolution on February 16, 2017. It passed in the Senate yesterday by a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Pence casting a tie-breaking vote. 

This resolution now goes to President Trump's desk for his signature. 

"This is a wonderful roll-back of the destructive policies of Barack Obama's Administration," said Rebekah Gantner, Executive Director of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund.  "This resolution will protect both the lives of the unborn and the ability of states to determine which health care providers they deem fit for the needs of their citizens.

"We applaud Vice President Pence and the 50 Senators who affirmed their commitment to life by passing this resolution. We now encourage President Trump to sign this resolution when it reaches his desk." 

