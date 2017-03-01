Senator Blunt’s Staff to Host Mobile Office

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s staff will host a Mobile Office on Thursday, January 12 from 10:30am-11:30am at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

Mobile offices are opportunities for Missourians to discuss their questions or concerns with the federal government one-on-one with members of Senator Blunt’s staff.

Senator Blunt’s Columbia office also extends one-on-one service to all Missourians who have an issue with a federal agency or need additional assistance.

To reach the Senator’s Office of Constituent Services, please call at (573) 442-8151 or send a letter to 1001 Cherry Street, Suite 104, Columbia, Missouri 65201.

What: Senator Blunt's Staff Hosts Mobile Office

When: Thursday, January 12 from 10:30am-11:30am

Where: Caldwell County Courthouse, 49 E Main Street, Kingston, MO

Please contact me if you have any questions about the upcoming Mobile Office. For all other press inquiries, call (202) 224-5721.