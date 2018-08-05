Senator Blunt visits North Central, Discusses Pell Grants

United States Senator Roy Blunt visited North Central Missouri College and met with students, faculty/staff, trustees, and members of the public on Tuesday, May 1 in the lobby of Cross Hall. During his visit, Senator Blunt discussed the progress and efforts to increase federal Pell Grant opportunities to students.

Senator Blunt, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the Department of Education, announced the maximum Pell Grant award would be $6,095; a $175 increase from the previous maximum. Senator Blunt also announced the expansion of the Pell Grant to include summer courses.

“Financial aid opportunities are imperative to our students at North Central Missouri College,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “This year, 54% of our students received a federal Pell Grant. The work Senator Blunt has done to increase Pell Grants will help our students afford their college degree and graduate with minimized student debt.”

During his visit, Senator Blunt was able to hear from several NCMC students about the impact federal Pell Grants have had on their ability to attend higher education. “It’s my goal to get my college education debt free; by attending North Central Missouri College, receiving a federal Pell Grant, and applying for scholarships, I am able to do that,” said Katelyn Galloway, NCMC student.

Federal Pell Grants are awarded to students attending a qualified institution of higher education. Awards of the grant are determined based on a student’s financial need, cost of attendance, full-time or part-time student status, and a student’s plan to attend school for a full academic year or less. (www.studentaid.ed.gov)

To learn more about the federal Pell Grant or other financial aid opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact the NCMC Financial Aid office at 660-359-39848 x1513.