Senator Denny Hoskins Capitol Report

On Wednesday evening the governor delivered his second State of the State address to the citizens of Missouri and the General Assembly. It was great to hear the governor’s support for foster kids, law enforcement and veterans and I plan to lend my support on these important issues. My colleagues and I are also working on ways to address issues that affect every Missouri working family like tax reform, stopping frivolous lawsuits, lessening the burdens on our job creators as well as funding our transportation infrastructure and education.

Next, I want to directly address the allegations made against the governor on the evening of Wednesday, January 10, after the State of the State address. I’m still processing the details that came out in the media Wednesday evening about an affair the governor had in 2015 and possible blackmail allegations. I personally spoke with the governor on Thursday morning and he vehemently denied the allegations of blackmail. I take the allegations against the governor very seriously and I trust law enforcement will conduct a thorough investigation if they believe one is warranted based on the facts presented. I will continue to listen to the facts and give thoughtful consideration before making any judgments.

Focusing on my duties as your Senator, earlier this week the lieutenant governor along with several of my fellow senators and I visited several of our country’s heroes at the St. James Veterans Home. As the newly appointed Chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, it was an honor to meet the men and women who dedicated their lives to serve on behalf of our country and the state of Missouri. There are seven veterans’ homes across the state. The homes are located in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg. I believe we owe our veterans a debt of gratitude for their service to our country and that is why it is so important to me that their needs are met. I am proud to be their voice in the Missouri General Assembly. Additionally this week, I had the honor of nominating William Atherton to the Child Abuse and Neglect Board. On Wednesday, he received confirmation from the Senate’s Gubernatorial Appointments Committee. Mr. Atherton is from Harrisburg in Howard County and is the Program Director of Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home. Coyote Hill has existed for over 25 years in our community and provides a professional yet traditional home environment for abused and neglected children. Through licensed counselors and full-time home parents, the children of Coyote Hill are ensured a safe and healthy place to grow, learn, laugh and love.

Mr. Atherton will be a wonderful asset to the board.

This week I filed Senate Bill 882. This proposal gives families flexibility with saving money for educational purposes. Expanding this savings program will be a big help to families across the state when unforeseen medical conditions occur. Parents need to know that members of the Missouri General Assembly support their efforts to make financially sound decisions about their children’s future. Currently, there are 155,401 active MOST 529 accounts, and I look forward to this number growing if this bill is signed into law.

Next week on Wednesday, January 17 at 9 a.m., I will attend our first Appropriations Committee meeting where we will begin working on the state’s operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

I always appreciate hearing your comments, opinions and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.