Senator Denny Hoskins Capitol Report

Back in the District

The halls of the Missouri State Capitol are quiet again, following the week-long extraordinary session in mid-September. Instead, lawmakers are back home, spending time in their respective districts, connecting with constituents and listening to their concerns.

Recently, I had the pleasure of joining with the good folks at Recovery Lighthouse of Warrensburg, as they marked the 30th annual observance of National Recovery Month. On August 13, the president signed a proclamation urging all Americans to raise their awareness of alcohol- and drug-addiction recovery during the month of September. On Friday, Sept. 20, I presented a Senate resolution of support during a brief ceremony at the Johnson County Courthouse.

A non-profit substance abuse recovery support agency, Recovery Lighthouse serves residents of Johnson and Pettis County. It was an honor to present their staff this resolution and thank them for all of the hard work they do to create awareness and help people who seek recovery.

I’ve always advocated for funding for these programs as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and it was gratifying to join in the president’s recognition of recovery programs, such as Recovery Lighthouse.

Money for Energy Savings

Public schools, not-for-profit hospitals, water and sewer districts and other governmental entities are eligible for low-cost loans to pay for energy efficiency improvements through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Since 1989, DNR’s Division of Energy has provided more than $112 million in financing that has resulted in nearly $200 million in savings so far. More than 600 public entities have taken advantage of the program.

Recipients are able to borrow money at below-market rates to fund installation of high-efficiency lighting, improvements to heating and air conditioning systems, renewable energy projects and other energy-saving upgrades. By borrowing money from DNR, these government organizations free up tax dollars for other capital improvements, while realizing long-term reductions in their energy expenses.

For more information about low-interest loans for energy efficiency projects, please contact the Division of Energy at 855-522-2796.

A Guide to Fall Colors

As the days get shorter and cooler, Missouri’s landscape turns to a kaleidoscope of leaves and foliage. Many Missourians like to plan day trips around fall colors, but predicting when and where to travel can be difficult. The Missouri Department of Conservation can help.

The department’s website provides updates on the progress of fall colors and offers suggestions for public lands to visit. As this report is being prepared, the website says fall color changes have begun in fields and along roadsides. The site recommends the Rudolf Bennitt Conservation Area near Fayette as one likely spot to see goldenrods, Virginia creeper and smooth sumac beginning their annual transformation.

Typically, fall colors peak in Missouri around mid-October, but the changes happen gradually throughout the state. The entire fall color season usually lasts about six weeks statewide, with the changes beginning in the northern portions of the state and progressing south as temperatures drop. For the latest updates of Missouri’s fall colors, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/fall-colors.

As always, I appreciate hearing your comments, opinions and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.