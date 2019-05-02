Senator Denny Hoskins Capitol Report

Welcoming Visitors to the Capitol

The third full week of the 2019 legislative session was a bustle of activity as the various Senate committees got down to business hearing testimony on bills. Every legislator’s schedule was packed with committee meetings each morning and afternoon, nearly every day.

No matter how busy things get at the Capitol, it’s always nice to have visitors. I may have to rush from committee room to the Senate floor and back again, but I’ll always try to make time for people from the district who come to Jefferson City to see the General Assembly in action.

Community Matters.” Concordia and Knob Noster were among a dozen Missouri towns chosen to participate in the program. Funded by a USDA rural development grant, the program is administered by Missouri Main Street Connection, a historic preservation and economic development organization.

This program will provide technical training and assistance for development projects in both communities. I congratulate Knob Noster and Concordia for the recognition and wish them the best as they work to improve their commercial districts.

Visitors from Knob Noster included City Administrator Luke Lewis and Alderman Bud Thering, a member of the Knob Noster Revitalization Commission. Kaleb Nierman and Jami Benson represented Concordia Main Street, Inc. Gayla Roten and Steven Hoffman of Main Street Connection were on hand to present awards.

A JOHNSON COUNTY UPDATE

I also appreciated a visit from Drew Lewis and Casey Lund of the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors. We had a good visit discussing the organization’s priorities, which include promoting Highway 13 as a transportation corridor of statewide importance, capturing sales taxes from online purchases and reliable funding for higher education.

RECOGNIZING ENDLESS OPTIONS

Finally, I enjoyed meeting with Debra Miller, chief executive officer of Endless Options, Inc. Based in Fayette, Endless Options provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Miller was at the Capitol to participate in MARF Day, a grassroots advocacy event sponsored by the Missouri Association of Rehabilitation Facilities.

It was great to visit with each of these groups this past week. If you are visiting the Missouri State Capitol, I encourage you to stop into room 323 to say hello and share your views on issues that affect you.

As always, I appreciate hearing your comments, opinions and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.