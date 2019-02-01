Senator Denny Hoskins Column

If your family is like mine, the past few weeks have been eventful. We’ve enjoyed time with loved ones and reconnected with old friends. We’ve exchanged gifts, traveled here and there, eaten too much and stayed busy nearly every day.

I hope your holiday season has been as joyous as mine. It truly is a wonderful time of year, a time when memories are made and bonds are strengthened.

The days following New Year’s give each of us an opportunity to regroup and look toward the future. We’ll take down the holiday decorations, finish off the left-overs and prepare ourselves for the work ahead. Many of us will even make resolutions, as we consider the things we’d like to accomplish before another year passes.

That is exactly what I’m doing as I prepare for the start of a new legislative session. Already, 2019 looks to be a busy and important year. So far, more than 200 bills and resolutions have been pre-filed in the Missouri Senate. That number will surely grow in the coming days. If history is any guide, senators will consider more than 500 legislative proposals before the session ends in May.

The various proposals the General Assembly will consider are as diverse as the state itself. Some deal with critical issues that affect all Missourians: Infrastructure, health care, public safety and the environment. Other bills deal with specific and sometimes arcane areas of law or public policy. Occasionally, the issues we consider are contentious and subject to heart-felt disagreement. Others ideas are more easily embraced. The members of the Missouri Senate always strive to debate the merits of legislation without discord and with respect for a wide range of views and interests.

The start of session is an exciting time at the State Capitol. I look forward to meeting newly-elected senators and reacquainting myself with old friends and colleagues. I trust that we will put old differences behind us and move forward in the spirit of bipartisan cooperation, guided by the desire to increase prosperity and improve the quality of life for all Missourians.

It continues to be an honor and a privilege to represent Missouri’s 21st Senatorial District and serve as an advocate for the citizens of Caldwell, Carroll, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Ray and Saline counties. As the New Year begins, I resolve to continue to earn your trust and to serve you in any way I can. May 2019 bring you and your loved ones health and happiness. Let’s all work together for a prosperous Missouri full of opportunity.

As always, I appreciate hearing your comments, opinions and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.