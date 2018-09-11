Senator Denny Hoskins Encourages All Missourians to Celebrate Veterans Day

On Nov. 11, 2018, Missourians will remember the memories of loved ones and close friends who have shown their commitment to defending our country at all costs while accepting the call to serve in a branch of the United States Armed Forces during the upcoming Veterans Day weekend.

As a veteran who served in the Missouri National Guard, Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, knows all too well the level of teamwork, commitment and sacrifice required to go above and beyond the call of duty for his country.

“I want to wish families across the state a Happy Veterans Day,” Sen. Hoskins said. “This is a day to recognize those past and present veterans who demonstrated the necessary level of valor and integrity to defend the liberties and rights of our country.”

On Nov. 11, 1919, Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, which commemorates the one year anniversary of the agreement that ended World War I. The federal holiday was later renamed Veterans Day in 1954 under the leadership of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Missourians are encouraged to show their appreciation for those who served by participating in numerous Veterans Day events throughout this weekend.

“To me, Veterans Day is more than just a day of remembrance, it is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed their lives for our country,” Sen. Hoskins said. “With Whiteman Air Force Base, the Warrensburg Veterans Home and Higginsville Veterans Cemetery in my district, it is important for all of us to recognize their value and their contributions to our community and our country.”

For more information on any of the Veterans Day events occurring within the 21st Senatorial District, please contact Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Office.On Nov. 11, 2018, Missourians will remember the memories of loved ones and close friends who have shown their commitment to defending our country at all costs while accepting the call to serve in a branch of the United States Armed Forces during the upcoming Veterans Day weekend.

As a veteran who served in the Missouri National Guard, Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, knows all too well the level of teamwork, commitment and sacrifice required to go above and beyond the call of duty for his country.

“I want to wish families across the state a Happy Veterans Day,” Sen. Hoskins said. “This is a day to recognize those past and present veterans who demonstrated the necessary level of valor and integrity to defend the liberties and rights of our country.”

On Nov. 11, 1919, Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, which commemorates the one year anniversary of the agreement that ended World War I. The federal holiday was later renamed Veterans Day in 1954 under the leadership of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Missourians are encouraged to show their appreciation for those who served by participating in numerous Veterans Day events throughout this weekend.

“To me, Veterans Day is more than just a day of remembrance, it is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed their lives for our country,” Sen. Hoskins said. “With Whiteman Air Force Base, the Warrensburg Veterans Home and Higginsville Veterans Cemetery in my district, it is important for all of us to recognize their value and their contributions to our community and our country.”

For more information on any of the Veterans Day events occurring within the 21st Senatorial District, please contact Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Office.