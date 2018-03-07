Senator Denny Hoskins Encourages Missourians to Check for Unclaimed Property

I hope that everyone’s summer is off to wonderful start. Since the 2018 legislative session has ended, I have spent my time meeting with many of you and discussing numerous issues that affect our community.

Recently, the Missouri state treasurer’s office released a report indicating there is approximately $8,709,707.87 worth of unclaimed property belonging to more than 15,500 members of our community. Every year, the treasurer’s office works with Missourians to help return unclaimed funds or property to its rightful owner.

Currently, the treasurer’s office holds more than $980 million in unclaimed property, belonging to more than 4.8 million Missourians. Each year, businesses, financial institutions, government agencies and other organizations turn over millions of dollars of cash as well as the contents of nearly 1,000 safe deposit boxes to the treasurer’s office.

These groups are required by law to turn over unclaimed property to the state treasurer after there has been no documented contact or transaction with the owner for five years. At the moment, one in ten Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is $300.

To find out if you have any unclaimed property, please visit www.showmemoney.com and search the treasurer’s online database or you can write the treasurer’s office at P.O. box 1004, Jefferson City, MO 65102. It’s simple, it’s easy and a few minutes of your time could uncover lost treasurers from your past.

While the General Assembly might not be in session, I am still committed to representing your views and concerns in Jefferson City. If you have any comments, concerns or questions regarding state government, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 573-751-4302 or you can email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov. For a full list of bills passed during the 2018 legislative session and other information regarding the Missouri Senate and its members, please visit www.senate.mo.gov.