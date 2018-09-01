Senator Denny Hoskins to lead the Missouri Senate’s Veterans and Military Affairs Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, has been named Chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs committee. Hoskins served in the Missouri Army National Guard in former President Harry Truman’s old artillery battery in Independence, MO.

“As a veteran, I know the numerous sacrifices veterans and their families have made for our State and Country,” Hoskins said. “Having Whiteman Air Force Base, a veterans’ home and veterans’ cemetery in my district only strengthens my resolve to make sure all veterans as well as reserve and active duty members ideas and concerns are heard.”

As of 2016, 9.3 percent of Missouri’s total population was made up of service members, veterans and their families. With a robust military presence in his district, Hoskins understands the vital role the military plays in Missouri’s economy.

Elected to the Missouri Senate in 2016, Hoskins currently serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources. He also is a member of the Appropriations, Economic Development and Insurance and Banking committees.