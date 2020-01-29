Senator Denny Hoskins Named MCRSP Senator of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY —State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, has been named the 2019 Senator of the Year by the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers (MCRSP). The organization is a network of faith-based peer and community service providers dedicated to helping restore lives broken by addiction.

The senator was presented the award during a Capitol visit by MCRSP members last week.

The organization recognized the senator for his role in approving state funding for addiction recovery support services after federal support ended in 2018. The Missouri Legislature appropriated money for recovery services in Fiscal Year 2019 and 2020.

Established in 2015, the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers encompasses more than 100 partner agencies and 81 accredited residential facilities in Missouri. More than 47,000 Missourians have benefited by services provided by MCRSP member agencies.