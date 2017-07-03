Show scheduled to benefit disabled American Veterans

The Heartland Troupe is putting together another show to support the Disabled American Veterans of Missouri. The cast and guest singers will be presenting a variety show entitled “Colors of the Heartland” on Friday March 31st and Saturday April 1st, (7:00 PM) and Sunday April 2nd (2:00 PM) at the Goodrich Auditorium in Cameron. All the songs have a “color” in the title or refer to colors. It has been both challenging and a lot of fun to put together. We think people will really enjoy the program. Plans for the show are ongoing and anyone interested in helping either backstage or as a performer, is encouraged to contact either Pat O’Connor or Peggy Sharp.

Benefits from this show will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans of Missouri which serves veterans and service members in Missouri. The following information is found on their web site: https://www.dav.org -DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. The organization provides more than 670,000 rides for veterans attending medical appointments and assists veterans with more than 292,000 benefit claims annually. In 2016, DAV helped attain more than $4 billion in new and retroactive benefits to care for veterans, their families and survivors.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Children under 12 are $5. Tickets can be purchased by calling Ms. Peggy Sharp 632-2054 or Pat O’Connor 575-2568.