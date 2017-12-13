Spirit of Christmas arrives in Hamilton

The Spirit of Christmas concert, sponsored by the Caldwell County Community Arts, was held Sunday evening. The chorus was comprised of talented area volunteers who entertained their audience with old time favorites such as “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Oh Holy Night” and “White Christmas.” The audience was invited to sing along with the chorus on selected songs. Pastor Jenn Klein did a wonderful job of directing the choir and bringing about the Christmas spirit in everyone.

Proceeds totaling $382 in ticket sales and lots of canned food items were donated to the Caldwell County Food Pantry.

The chorus comprised of Mallory Brown, Mary Brown, Kathleen Cramer, Kathy Cornelius, Jessica DeVaul, Johnna Grooms, Caroline Horinek, Jennifer Wyckoff, Dawn Black, Dana Brown, Anna Campbell, Debby Ford, Leanne Jorns, Shelley Reed, Wayne Black, Virgil Clevenger, John Green, Rusty Klein, Charles Michael, Stephen Reed, Ted Rights, and Jamey Stone with accompanists, Martha Garlock and Dawn Black.

Be sure to check out the utube video (below) of Jessica DeVaul singing the Christmas favorite "O Holy Night."