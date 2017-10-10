St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show Returns to the Civic Arena

Looking to prepare for this year’s hunting season, add to your collection, or be proactive in meeting your safety needs? Come out to the St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show to shop hundreds of tables full of guns, ammo and knives on October 14th & 15th at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. There will be guns, knives, ammo, archery, gun parts, reloading supplies, holsters, and other related products, some at discounted prices! In addition, see the special items focused on women’s self-defense as well as a large display of ATV’s and Side-by-Sides for sale!

This annual event brings together gun enthusiasts and people looking for protection. Public interest in gun ownership is still on the rise. For women looking to be well-armed, the St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show is your one-stop shop for self-defense products & home protection as well. Whether she needs a purse specially designed for her conceal & carry, a lipstick knife, personal alarm, or a stun gun, she’ll find it here.

The public is invited to bring their guns and trade with the dealers for the gun they have always wanted. If you are thinking of upgrading, you will find a huge selection at great prices. For individuals interested in selling or swapping a gun, Security Personnel will be at the entrance inspecting those weapons as they enter the building.

Show promoters advocate high ethical standards of firearms trading which promotes positive public perceptions of gun and knife shows and proudly support the National Rifle Association (NRA) in their efforts to keep our right to bear arms.

Show dates, times, and ticket prices are as follows:

Saturday, October 14th – 9am to 5pm

Sunday, October 15th – 10am to 4pm

Adults $9, Youth 16 & under free!

Download a discount admission coupon at: www.StJoeGunShow.com.

For more information contact: Kevin Hummer at (816) 387-7502 or email kevinh@rjpromotions.com