State Fair Premium Guide Now Available Online

Missouri State Fair exhibitors interested in competing at the State Fair this year can now access the Premium Guide, a comprehensive tool for State Fair exhibitors, on the Fair’s website, mostatefair.com.

The Premium Guide includes important rules and regulations for the Fair’s numerous livestock shows and competitive exhibits. Exhibitors are encouraged to explore the Premium Guide for information, and to note any changes to their particular areas of showing/competing.

Approximately 28,000 entries are expected for this year’s agriculture showcase, Aug. 12-22, in Sedalia. New livestock shows and competitive exhibit contests have been added including a Youth Sheep Skillathon, Miniature Hereford Show, No Limits P.I.G. Show, 4-H/FFA Sheep – Team Fitting, Youth Sheep and Meat Goat Judging Contest, Fairy Garden Contest and several new Home Economics cooking contests.

Exhibitors can also view a list of competition updates on the Fair’s website. Rule changes, new contests and shows, new superintendents and more can be found there.

Entries for State Fair livestock shows and competitive exhibits will be accepted starting Tuesday, May 11. Exhibitors are encouraged to access the online entry and payment system via the online portal that is expected to go live on the website that morning. Downloadable entry forms will also be available, with payment submitted via credit card, cash or check.

Exhibitors 12 and under will again be admitted free to the 11-day Fair, while exhibitors age 13 and older will be able to purchase up to 40 single-day exhibitor admission tickets at a special price of $6. The discounted exhibitor tickets are available at time of entry and from the Fair’s business office through Aug. 11. These tickets will not be available at the gate, and they do not include exhibitor parking.

State Fair Exhibitor Camping Reservations

Accepted Starting May 3

Missouri State Fair livestock exhibitors interested in camping will be able to submit camping reservations starting at 9 a.m. on May 3 via an online portal or by submitting a downloadable and printable form, both available on the Fair’s website. Campers should choose either the online reservation request system or fax in the paper form.

For campers using the online reservation system:

The online portal will be available on the Fair’s website starting at 9 a.m. on May 3 for the submission of exhibitor camping requests, but payment will NOT be collected from the online system. Once the reservation has been accepted, a member of the State Fair camping staff will contact campers to obtain payment information. Payment will not be collected or processed until reservations have been accepted and confirmed.

For campers using the downloadable and printable form:

The downloadable and printable form will be available on the Fair’s website starting at 9 a.m. on May 3. The form will need to be filled out in full, including payment information, and must be faxed to the Fair. Please only send the fax one time. Multiple submissions jam the fax machine and could result in multiple payments processed.

No camping forms will be distributed or accepted on-site. Camping reservation requests must be made via the online portal or forms sent in via fax.

Please note that the State Fair website typically experiences very high traffic volume on the morning the livestock exhibitor camping system goes live. State Fair staff works with our webmaster and site host to be diligent in our efforts to accommodate the hits that the site often experiences during this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding should any situations arise.

If you have questions about the status of your reservation after you have submitted your request, please email campgrounds@mda.mo.gov.

Reserved exhibitor campsites will open Sunday, Aug. 8; they are only available for livestock exhibitors, commercial vendors and persons with disabilities.

Complete camping rules and more information are available on the Fair’s website.