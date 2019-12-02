State Rep. Jim Neely Welcomes Job Shadow to the Capitol

State Representative Jim Neely welcomed a job shadow to the Capitol on Wednesday, February 6, 2018. Ryley Bargaray of Cameron High School had the opportunity to see the legislative process at work by following Rep. Neely for the day.

Ms. Bargaray had the opportunity through her FCCLA chapter. Her day included meeting members and visiting the Capitol, learning about the committee process and legislation, watching the House Floor debate, as well as touring the Governor’s Mansion. Ms. Bargalay just recently was accepted into the Nursing Program at the State Technical College of Missouri, located in Linn, Missouri.

I am glad I had the opportunity to show Ms. Bargalay around the People’s Building, and to show our legislature hard at work,” Neely said. “Every opportunity is a learning experience, and guiding her through the processes of our state government was truly an honor.”