Statement by Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst Regarding Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

“Missouri Farm Bureau supported passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States Senate. We are pleased that this bill includes many provisions that are important to farmers and ranchers, including continuing cash accounting, maintaining stepped-up basis, providing relief from the death tax, and making the Section 179 program permanent. While there is still much work to be done, our members believe this vote is an important step in the right direction. We look forward to working with our Congressional colleagues as the legislation moves through conference.”