Statement from Sen. Denny Hoskins Regarding the Findings of the House Special Investigative Committee Report

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, today issued the following statement relating to findings released by the House Special Investigative Committee Report:

“First of all, I feel sorry for the lady involved, her family and the first lady. None of them deserved or wanted any of this.

That being said, I wholeheartedly support the efforts of House leadership as well as the report issued by the House Special Investigative Committee and its policies and procedures used during its investigative process. I previously served alongside many members of House leadership as speaker pro tem, and I know each of them to be individuals of the highest integrity. I also have the utmost respect for each member of the committee, and I support their continued investigation. This is a serious matter, and it is anything but a political witch hunt.

While I’m still trying to wrap my mind around the disgusting content included in the report, at the end of the day, I want to be able to look my 11-year-old daughter in the eyes when she asks about the governor, tell her I love her and tell her this type of behavior is not okay for someone to do to her or anyone else. I will tell her not to let anyone bully her or touch her without her consent. I will reaffirm to her that she is a strong, smart young lady and she deserves better treatment than what was described in the report. Whomever she dates or marries one day, they should treat her with dignity and respect. She and all women deserve to be treated with nothing less.

With that being said, I now believe the House has sufficient information to pursue Articles of Impeachment. Missourians deserve a leader with strong moral character. The acts described in the report are appalling and bring up more questions about his ability to lead. I’m asking the House to evaluate all of the information they have received and pursue Articles of Impeachment.”