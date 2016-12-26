Last March, our Northwest Region Extension Ag specialists held two meetings to discuss the kind of topics that farmers, lenders, and others in the Ag community would like to see Extension address for future programs. The meetings were held in Chillicothe and St. Joseph.

While many ideas were expressed, the overall concern that kept coming up was the financial situation for farmers.

With those concerns in mind, our Extension Ag specialists decided that we would hold a new series of meetings over the coming winter months. The meetings will be titled, Staying in the Farming Business: Cut Costs, Not Income.

All agricultural disciplines will be making presentations, including Ag business, agronomy, livestock, Ag engineering, and horticulture.

We will be addressing topics such as breakeven costs, crop and livestock budgets including averages, Ag chemical, fertilizer and seed costs, energy efficiency and savings, chemical drift issues, climate-related risk management tools, the weather outlook for next summer, cutting livestock costs and decreasing discounts, cash rents and leases, and the market outlook.

At this point we are planning to hold these meetings in 17 of our 19 Northwest Extension Region counties, stretching from Higginsville and Carrollton to Rock Port, and from St. Joseph to Princeton.

I have created a web page where you can find the details on each meeting, and find the one most convenient to you. While some of these meetings are still in the planning stages, I will be updating the web page as details are confirmed. The web page can be found at: http://extension.missouri.edu/nwhort/ag-financial.aspx

Some of the meetings will start at 10:00 a.m. and will include a lunch. Other meetings will start at 5:00 p.m. and will include a supper. We would ask that you pre-register at least two business days before the meeting you choose to attend, so we can plan for the meals. Please contact the local host Extension Center for registration costs. A notebook and meal are included in the registration. Contact information is on my web page.

While the overall financial picture for farmers may not be as bleak as some may have encountered in the past, some farmers may find themselves in less-than-desirable financial positions. These meetings are for everyone, and the information given in these presentations may make a significant difference in your financial outlook.

University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.